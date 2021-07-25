Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Early Explorers: Water Play, $15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave., infant to age 2 and caregivers; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/explorers2.
• Art Chatter, free, 5 p.m., Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.; featuring Brad J. Goldberg on works and approach to art; light refreshments provided, beverages for sale; presented by Art Spaces Inc.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• 100 Women Who Care Marshall, Red Oak Shelter, Lincoln Trail State Park, 16985 E. 1350th Road, Marshall; each member or team of p to four writes $100 check to charity group selects; information, facebook.com/100womenwhocaremarshallil; commitment form, 100womenwhocaremarshall@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clay County
• Dinner served by the Lady Volunteers, $10, $5 children, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center; smoked pork chops, ranch potatoes, green beans, seven-layer salad, rolls; coffee, tea or lemonade; inside dining or curbside; curbside order, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge summer rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
• Sisters of Providence annual used book sale, sales by donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to Aug. 9, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, gardening, health, crafting; details, 866-996-2947 or lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
July 31
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library annual ice cream social with pork burger drive-thru, freewill donation, 5 to 7 p.m. CDT, York Lodge, Union and Walnut streets, enter off West Union Street; pork burgers cooked and provided by Clark County Pork Producers; ice cream provided by Clark County Farm Bureau; cookie, chips and water.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge summer rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.