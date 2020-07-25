Today
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library ice cream social, freewill donation, 5 to 7 p.m. CDT, drive-through from Union Street, northeast of library, 115 Sunoco Drive; pork burger on bun, soft-serve ice cream cups, bottled water, cookies, chips.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Sunday
• Online registration deadline for Midnight River Run, one-mile run/walk 10:50 p.m. July 31, 5K run/walk 11:15 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; four-member teams, high school and individual age group awards; registration, wvrr.org.
Monday
Parke County
• Stuff the Truck school supply drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to Friday, Mike Alsop Chevrolet, 524 N. Lincoln Road, Rockville; items donated to North Central Parke schools; photos with Alsop Racing Team, Covered Dogs hot dog truck; need pencils, notebooks, crayons, scissors, glue, wipes, paper towels, water bottles, white board markers, sanitizer, disinfectant spray, gloves.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Historical Society Museum temporary hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, through Aug. 30, 929 Wabash Ave.; admission $7, $6 ages 60+, $4 ages 5 to 18, under age 5 and members free; social distancing and masks required, masks available for $1; information, vchsmuseum.org, 812-235-9717 or susan.tingley@vchsmuseum.org.
• Children’s Character-Building Camp, free, 5 to 7 p.m. today to Friday, entering first through fourth grade, Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps, 234 S. Eighth St.; masks required; light dinner, refreshments, games, lesson; registration form,saterrehaute.org or on day of event.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Aug. 1
Edgar County, Ill.
• Back to School Bang, Horizon Health Paris Clinic parking lot, drive-thru, 721 E. Court St., Paris, Ill.; free backpacks 9 to 11 a.m. CDT, filled with school supplies and health education materials for first 400 school-aged children; balloons, music; information, MyHorizonHealth.org.
Parke County
• Stuff the Truck school supply drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mike Alsop Chevrolet, 524 N. Lincoln Road, Rockville; items donated to North Central Parke schools; photos with Alsop Racing Team, Covered Dogs hot dog truck; need paper, adhesive bandages, modeling clay, socks, underwear, headphones/earbuds, gallon-sized plastic bags, backpacks, calculators, masks.
