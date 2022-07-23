Today
Clay County
• John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve grand opening, 10 a.m., 3801 W. County Road 950 North, Brazil; details, ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow Ouabache Land Conservancy on Facebook or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10 p.m., live band.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Education Ministries, 4310 S. 11th St.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com or dinewithadoc.com; registration, 812-917-4970.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Farmers Market, 4 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, around Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave.; ; city band concert follows; details and vendor application, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber.com/marshall-farmers-market.
• Marshall Walking Tour, 7 p.m. CDT, Lincoln statue at Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave., Marshall; details, Marshall Public Library, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• All Vigo County class of 1960 reunion, 6:30 p.m., Sycamore Club, 200 Heritage Drive; hosted by Gerstmeyer, Schulte, Wiley high schools; appetizers, cash bar, entertainment; details, 812-871-8748, 812-249-4239 or 812-249-2030.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
July 30
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
