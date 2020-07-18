Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Vigo County Green Party, 2:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Zoom; https://www.facebook.com/groups/vigogreens for details.
• Backpack and school supply drive, Dorsett Automotive dealerships, today to July 24; Dorsett Hyundai, 74 W. Springhill Road; Dorsett Mitsubishi, 74 E. Springhill Road; and Dorsett Nissan, 105 W. Mayfair Drive; monetary contributions also appreciated.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
• Purdue Extension fall vegetable production gardening program, free, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom video conferencing app; best fall vegetables, most production; with World Gospel Church garden manager Bret Mishler; accommodations, dgadeken@purdue.edu; registration required, https://bit.ly/2UEcbpp.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Creek Stompin’, $5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ages 5 to 12, Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; explore park and wildlife that lives in creeks and ponds; advance registration required, 812-232-0147.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
