Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Vigo County Fair, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; 4-H Exhibit Hall open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; vendors noon to 9 p.m.; carnival, free rides noon to 1 p.m., unlimited rides all day for $15 sold 1 to 4 p.m.; rocket launch 1 p.m.; adult round robin 3 p.m.; 4-H Achievement Night 3:30 to 9 p.m.; demolition derby, $15 to $25, ages 4 and under free, 7 p.m.; vigocountyfair.com.
Sunday
Clay County
• “The British Are Coming!,” Brazil Concert Band program, 8 p.m., band shell, Forest Park, rain or shine; concession stand open.
Vigo County
• Taste of Terre Haute, today through July 31; local restaurants feature deal, special menu or additional menu item; restaurants and offerings, tasteterrehaute.com.
Monday
Sullivan County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; featuring Dr. Christine Toevs, Terre Haute Regional Hospital; lunch provided by Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus, Terre Haute; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing "Where the Lost Wander" by Amy Harmon; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Dr. Gerald Thorpe; lunch provided by Silver Birch of Terre Haute; registration required, 765-832-1973 or 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• "Mind over matter: disrupting your stress" wellness workshop, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. CDT, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; with holistic health coach Larry Wetnight, on managing stress, connection between food and mood; registration, Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.net or 812-208-8433.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Horizon Health career fair, 3 to 7 p.m. CDT, Conference Room A, 721 E. Court St., Paris; walk-ins welcome; more than 40 clinical and non-clinical jobs for all skill levels, on-the-spot interviews, tours, refreshments, door prizes; face coverings, social distancing; details, recruitment@myhorizonhealth.org, 217-466-4003 or MyHorizonHealth.org/Careers.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Serve the Valley, 8:30 a.m. to noon CDT today and Saturday, ages 15 and older, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; volunteer at library; breakfast 7:30 a.m. Indiana time Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46, Terre Haute; free T-shirt; must be able to lift 40-plus pounds, climb stairs, carry/sort, work without air conditioning on second floor; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Free Clinic Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wabash Valley Children's Dentistry, ages 1 to 18, 440 E. Hospital Lane; free exam and cleaning, first come, first serve; details, 812-234-5437.
• Discoverers in the Park: Moon Madness, 9:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, https://thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers6.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
July 24
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; must complete before printing alone; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Terre Haute Children's Museum Top Chefs, $80, $600 table of eight, 6:30 p.m., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College softball field, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; food from 100-plus local leaders, casual dress, cold beverages, live and silent auctions, live entertainment; purchase table, 812-235-5548 or info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; details, thcmtopchefs.com.
