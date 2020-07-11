Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.