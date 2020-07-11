Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration, 217-826-2535; information, marshallillibrary.com or facebook.com/MarshallPLib.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Backpack and school supply drive, Dorsett Automotive dealerships, today to July 24; Dorsett Hyundai, 74 W. Springhill Road; Dorsett Mitsubishi, 74 E. Springhill Road; and Dorsett Nissan, 105 W. Mayfair Drive; monetary contributions also appreciated.
Monday
Vigo County
• Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Go Green Virtual Admission Days, free, Terre Haute North Vigo and McLean high school graduates; learn about degree and certificate programs, get help completing Ivy Tech application, speak to a financial aid representative, make appointment with academic adviser; 812-298-2496 or lhayes53@ivytech.edu; registration required, schedule appointment at ivytech.edu/visitus.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Go Green Virtual Admission Days, free; recent graduates of Terre Haute South Vigo and Booker T. Washington high school, and Vigo Virtual Success Academy; degree and certificate programs, application, financial aid; 812-298-2496 or lhayes53@ivytech.edu; registration required, schedule appointment at ivytech.edu/visitus.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “The Mother-in-Law” by Sally Hepworth; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
• Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Go Green Virtual Admission Days, free; recent graduates of West Vigo High School, West Terre Haute; degree and certificate programs, application, financial aid, academic advisers; information, 812-298-2496 or lhayes53@ivytech.edu; registration required, schedule appointment at ivytech.edu/visitus.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
