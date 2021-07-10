Today
Edgar County, Ill.
• Pure Country Antique Show; $8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT; $5, 11 a.m.; ages 15 and under free; Bloomfield Barn, 18444 N. 1600th St., Chrisman; country, primitive, items from 1800s; Stagecoach Coffee, House of Brisket, ice cream, live music, antique show; Forevermoreantiques@gmail.com or PureCountryAntiqueShow on Facebook.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; proceeds to benefit local charities.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Discoverers in the Park: Yummy-Ooey-Gooey Mixes, 9:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; explore oobleck, make ice cream; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers5.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; 812-235-5401.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 3 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• Lloyd Wood and his band of Wood Pickers, $15, $20 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry; country music, comedy, impersonations; tickets, 812-299-8521 or bootcityopry.com.
• “American Musical Composer Heroes,” Terre Haute Community Band concert, free, 8 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; 812-535-6440.
Sunday
Clay County
• “Wizards, Cavalry and Cowboys,” Brazil Concert Band program, 8 p.m., band shell, Forest Park, rain or shine; concession stand with hot dogs and Coney dogs.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Vigo County History Center Race Against Time fundraiser, 7 p.m., Moon Lite Drive-In, 5056 N. Lafayette St.; showing of H.G. Wells’ classic 1960 movie “The Time Machine”; details, vchsmuseum.org or on Facebook.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Virtual Taizé service, free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring Sherry Dowell, licensed practical nurse; lunch provided by Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors, 256 W. Court St., Paris; lunch provided by Twin Lakes Rehab & Health Care; registration required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village.
• ReTHink Youth and volunteer celebration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 608 N. 13th St.; celebrating children graduating youth summer camp, recognize volunteers; food and beverages provided; registration, abbeywilson@comcast.net or 708-732-7610.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
July 17
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
