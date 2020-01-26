Today
Vigo County
• Cub Scouts Troop 124 fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Bear Coffee Co., 2720 Lafayette Ave.; Cub Scouts selling hand-decorated coffee cups filled with gift certificates.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50 and older who can’t afford tax service, starting Feb. 4, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• “Make Time to Dream,” free, 5 to 6 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; opportunity to actively visualize personal and professional dreams, strategize how to realize them; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• 2020 Campaign Spotlight Series meeting, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.; presented by Indivisible Indiana 8th District; featuring U.S. House of Representatives candidate E. Thomasina Marsilia.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 1 to 4 p.m., White Violet Center for Eco-Justice farm store, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; and 5 to 8 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Tot Time: Construction Create, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245 or http://indstate.edu/olli.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Shoulder pain presentation, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive; with Dr. Semeer Bavishi, orthopedic surgery; information, 812-237-2336.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• “Almost, Maine,” by Rose Drama Club, $15, $10 under age 18, 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday, Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Saturday
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
• Soup Bowl Benefit, $25 handcrafted bowl and soup, 3:30 or 5:30 p.m., Maryland Community Church, 4700 Indiana 46; benefits Catholic Charities; tickets, ccthin.org.
Feb. 1
Vigo County
• Mother-Son Night, $40 couple, $10 additional ticket, mother figures with boys ages 3 to 13, 6 to 9 p.m., Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; for mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, aunts, special friends with their boys; tickets, thchildrensmuseum.com/mothersonnight or 812-235-5548.
