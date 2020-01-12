Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50 and older who can’t afford tax service, starting Feb. 4, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Cabin Fever Reading Challenge, free, ages 14 and older, today through Feb. 15, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• “Make Time to Dream,” free, 5 to 6 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; opportunity to actively visualize personal and professional dreams, strategize how to realize them; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Free ear acupuncture, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, classroom, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100; performed by acupuncture detoxification specialist; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library lower level, Seventh and Poplar streets.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Tot Time: Build It!, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly,” 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A.J. Pearce; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Duct Tape Art: Wallets, Purses and More!, Teens and Books program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST, junior and senior high school students, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; games, crafts, movies, talk about books, snacks; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55 and older, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• “From Amanda to Zerelda: Hoosier Suffagists Who Raised a Ruckus or Women’s Suffrage,” free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive; Indiana State University Research and Instruction Librarian Marsha Miller on Indiana suffrage history including Ida Husted Harper, Eugene and Kate Debs.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity: Duct Tape Art, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; featuring “Biggest Snowman Ever” by Stephen Kroll; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 25 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Memory Café, free, 2 to 4 p.m., Havlik Center, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for those with early to moderate dementia and care partners to share, laugh, learn and remain socially connected; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2860 or kharich@spsmw.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Poetry Asylum poetry and prose night, write session 6 p.m., readings 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
• Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis featuring Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie, $27 to $29, $24 to $26 ISU faculty and staff, $5 ages 2 to 12, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St.; pre-event 6:30 p.m., Heritage Ballroom; information, hulmancenter.org; tickets, ticketmaster.com or 877-ISU-TIXS.
Jan. 19
• Alliance of the Swope hosts Kira Kalonday, free, coffee 10:45 a.m., meeting 11:15 a.m., speech at noon, Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.; Indiana State University professor of ceramics on art and influences from Chihuahua, Mexico; brown bag lunches allowed; information, swope.org or 812-238-1676.
