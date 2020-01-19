Today
Vigo County
• Alliance of the Swope hosts Kira Kalonday, free, coffee 10:45 a.m., meeting 11:15 a.m., speech at noon, Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.; Indiana State University professor of ceramics on art and influences from Chihuahua, Mexico; brown bag lunches allowed; information, swope.org or 812-238-1676.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50+ who can’t afford tax service, starting Feb. 4, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Youth Leadership Summit, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., grades 6 to 12, Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, 924 N. 13th St.; hosted by Terre Haute Human Relations Commission, inspiring youth to follow Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s example, lunch provided; registration at Vigo County schools.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Free ear acupuncture, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, classroom, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100; performed by acupuncture detoxification specialist; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Get Powered with STREAM, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CST, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; hands-on activities; collaborate, build, experiment, create; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Educational Heritage Association museum open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School, 4226 W. Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute; borrow items for high school reunions for free; information, eha@vigoschools.org, 812-466-2187 or “EHAmuseum” on Facebook.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Active Day presentation, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive; with Mikilyn Schutt, area director for Illinois and Indiana Active Day; provider of adult day health services for adults with special needs.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Friday
Vigo County
• Under Construction exhibit open, $8, children of all ages, members and under age 2 free, third floor, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; on how buildings are built, careers in construction, tools on job site; information, thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• Fundraising dinner served by Lady Volunteers, $9, $5 under age 10, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, freezer slaw, homemade rolls, desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll tribute show, $29 to $35, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 26
• Cub Scouts Troop 124 fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Bear Coffee Co., 2720 Lafayette Ave.; Cub Scouts selling hand-decorated coffee cups filled with gift certificates.
