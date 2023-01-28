Today

Clark County, Ill.

Cabin Fever reading program, daily except Sundays through Feb. 20, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.

Vigo County

Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.

Monday

Vigo County

Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.

Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.

Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.

Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.

Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.

Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.

Tuesday

Vigo County

Bingo, cards 65 cents to $1, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.

Wednesday

Vigo County

Woman's Department Club board meeting, 10 a.m., Room A1, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.

Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.

Thursday

Vigo County

Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.

Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.

Friday

Vigo County

Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.

Feb. 4

Vigo County

Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.

