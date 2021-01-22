Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Cabin Fever Reading Program, through Feb. 27, ages 14 and older, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave., Marshall; record books read, enter for gift card drawings, grand prize; information, facebook.com/MarshallPLib, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
