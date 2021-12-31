Today (Saturday, Jan. 1)
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children's area; details, 217-826-2535.
Putnam County
• Sunset First Day Hike, 4:30 p.m., Hilltop Shelter, Lieber State Recreation Area, 1317 W. Lieber Road, Cloverdale; moderate 1.5-mile hike; snacks, hot chocolate provided; details, on.IN.gov/INstateparkevents.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• New Year’s Day hike, free, 1 to 2:30 p.m., all ages, Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; presented by Ouabache Land Conservancy; Purdue University Extension Educators Phil Cox and Tabby Flinn help identify many of 25 tree species; social distancing, good hiking boots encouraged; details, ouabachelandconservancy.org, OLC on Facebook or ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation, Q&A session with meditation professional, 20 minutes of meditation practice; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Jan. 8
Parke County
• Guided ice hike, free, park entrance fee $7 per vehicle, $9 out-of-state, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Sunday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; four routes available, free boot spikes, need to lift legs to 90-degree angle; details, on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp; registration, turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.