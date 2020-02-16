Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50+ who can’t afford tax service, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Winter Blahs reading contest, today to March 7, ages 14+, West Union District Library, 209 Union St., West Union; information, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Campus and Community Series: “When I Rise,” free, noon, United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; on Barbara Smith Conrad, African American student at University of Texas cast as co-star of opera, expelled after backlash from state legislators; information, 812-232-0186.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Black History Month health fair and health promotions, 5 p.m., Dede 3, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University.
• Blackflix and Chill, 5 to 7 p.m., Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; presented by Black Graduate Student Association.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Get Powered with STREAM, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CST, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; hands-on activities; collaborate, build, experiment, create; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• “Knock Down the House” documentary, 5 p.m., Hulman Memorial Student Union 709, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; presented by ISU Women’s Resource Center.
• Beginning genealogy classes, 6 to 8 p.m. today and weekly through March 24, Conference Rooms A, B and C, Vigo County Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; presented by Wabash Valley Genealogy Society; $25 non-WVGS member, $35 two non-members, $15 two members; registration, mrsgenealogy44@gmail.com or inwvgs.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Teens and Books program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST, junior and senior high school students, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; games, crafts, movies, talk about books, snacks; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
• Belief Zone: “The Role of African American Women in the Black Church,” 6 p.m., Hulman Memorial Student Union 307, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; presented by ISU Women’s Resource Center.
Vigo County
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55+, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Wabash Valley Audubon Society meeting, free, 6:30 p.m., Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar St.; with Nick McCreary, sustainability coordinator for Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, on composting, academics, community engagement, gardening; , and more. All members and non-members are invited to this free program. To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society like their Facebook page or visit their website at https://www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org/.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Lunch and Punch, free, noon, David Mitchell Event Center, third floor, Vigo County Historical Museum, 929 Wabash Ave.; bring lunch, punch provided; on 100th anniversary of first day of Prohibition; information, Facebook, Instagram, vchsmuseum.org or 812-235-9717.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Black Women’s Read-In, 12:30 to 2 p.m., 110 G University Hall, 400 N. Eighth St., Indiana State University; presented by ISU Department of Educational Leadership and Cunningham Memorial Library.
• Medicare Made Clear educational seminar, 1 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; Medicare choices, tools and resources, guide; information, 812-239-4766, TTY 711 or MyUHCagent.com/tina.archer.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 2 to 3 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 25 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee sponsored by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Memory Café, free, 2 to 4 p.m., Havlik Center, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for those with early to moderate dementia and care partners to share, laugh, learn and remain socially connected; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2860 or kharich@spsmw.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Poetry Asylum poetry and prose night, write session 6 p.m. readings 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Saturday
Parke County
• Montezuma Park Board annual All-American Chili Cook-Off, free entry and tasting, 5 to 7 p.m., Montezuma Community Center; prepare best chili for tasting, teams dress “All-American,” monetary voting for People’s Choice Best Chili and Best Decorated team, silent auction; supports parks improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.