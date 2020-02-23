Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50 and older who can’t afford tax service, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Winter Blahs reading contest, today to March 7, ages 14 and older, West Union District Library, 209 Union St., West Union; information, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Campus and Community Series: “An Evening with Gwen Ifill,” free, noon, United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; journalist who worked for Washington Post, New York Times and NBC, and host of “Washington Week in Review”; information, 812-232-0186.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Preschool Preview Days, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today to Thursday, First Friends Preschool, First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St.; open house for people interested in preschool program for 2020-21 school year; registration packets will be available; registration 9:30 a.m. March 5; information, 812-877-2354.
• 2020 Terre Haute Walk to End Alzsheimer’s volunteer kickoff event, free, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Climbing Café, 5070 S. Seventh St.; presented by Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter; marks official start of planning for the Terre Haute walk, Sept. 26, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; light appetizers provided; information, alz.org/terrehaute.
• Tot Time: Wiggle, Wobble, Whoa!, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
• Sycamore Sessions Union Board, 8:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Senior Education Ministries, 4310 S. 11th St.; featuring Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy, presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Westminster Village; reservations required, 812-917-4970.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Taboo Topics: What is Discrimination?, 5 to 7 p.m., African American Cultural Center auditorium; with Jordan Burton, Indiana Civil Rights Commission.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• “Black and Driven: Black Women in Politics,” 12:30 p.m., Women’s Resource Center 709, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; discussion led by Dr. Leslie King.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Black Film Festival, 6 to 8 p.m., Lifelong Learning Center, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
Friday
Clay County
• Dinner served by Lady Volunteers, $9, $5 under age 10, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center; pulled pork, roasted vegetables, hash brown casserole, Oriental slaw, homemade desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade; takeout available.
• Sportsman’s Dinner, $10 donation including drawings, 6:30 p.m., Brazil First Christian Church, 1875 U.S. 40; guest speaker Jon Paul Moody of Harvest Prayer Ministries, two-time World Predator Calling Champion; door prizes including guns; tickets, 812-446-2214 or mgrayless@fccbrazil.org.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club annual pork chop dinner, $10, $5 ages 2 to 10, under age 2 free, auction 5 p.m. CST, supper 4 to 7:30 p.m., Knowles Auction House, 1305 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; pork chop or pork burger, baked potato, green beans, homemade dessert, drink; tickets at door.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge spring rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, “Hungarian Recipes” cookbook for $8.95; information, 812-234-5326.
• Boy Scouts of America District Pinewood Derby Race, start 8 a.m., championship races at noon, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, 924 N.13th St.; 150 to 200 Cub Scouts participating.
March 1
Vigo County
• Sundays at the Woods: Feasting on Forgiveness, free or donation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; explore and reflect on forgiveness as gift from God, experience sacred space; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.