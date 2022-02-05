Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; volunteers trained through AARP Tax-Aide program to assist middle and low-income taxpayers; wear mask, bring last year’s income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
• Cabin Fever reading program, ages 14+, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; get bookmarks at library, marshallillibrary.com or on Facebook, record books read; enter weekly gift card drawing, grand prize for most books read; details, 217-826-2535.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Guided ice hike, free, park entrance fee $7 per vehicle, $9 out-of-state, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Sunday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; four routes available, free boot spikes, need to lift legs to 90-degree angle; details, on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp; registration, turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Beginner’s Tai Chi, $30 for six classes, 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday and weekly through March 16, Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St.; led by Steve Walden, teacher of Yang, Sun and Chen Tai Chi; decreased stress and anxiety; improved flexibility, energy, strength; scholarships available; details, 812-234-8733; registration, maplecenter.org.
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• “The Magic of Motown,” 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; $23-$25, $20-$22 ISU faculty and staff, $5 ages 2-12, ISU students free with ISU ID; Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Supremes, Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson; tickets, hulmancenter.org, ticketmaster.com or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
• Taizé prayer service, free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Parke County
• Registration deadline for “Nature’s Mating Game” dinner and program, $41, plus $7 to $9 per vehicle, 6 p.m. Saturday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; dinner, desserts, cash bar; learn how other species reproduce, glimpse at adult side of natural world; details, on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp; couples’ overnight package $259.99, 765-569-6020; tickets, registration, natures_mating_game.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Tuberculosis testing canceled, Vigo County Health Department Clinic; clinic closed Feb. 14 to 21 for facilities improvement project.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• “Discern with Sister Denise” mini-retreat, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., single Catholic women ages 18-42, virtual, hosted by Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Sister Denise Wilkinson, SP, on how discernment can help make tough life decisions, insight into prayerful listening to see where God is leading; registration, MiniRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org, 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Feb. 12
Vigo County
• Heart Throb 5K, $20, 10 a.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; 5K/one-mile fun run/walk; supports YMCA’s financial assistance program; sports drinks, water, coffee and chocolate treats after race; registration, heartthrob.itsyourrace.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Riley Lions Club Second Chance Prom, $25 advance, $30 at door, 7 to 10 p.m., The Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Drive. music by Jus Play N’ Jayne Band; benefits Loyal Veteran’s Battalion and Reach Services for Veterans; hors d’orvres, cash bar, door prizes, raffle items; tickets at Bliss Bridal, 2971 Erie Canal Road; Valley Group, 7205 Indiana 46 Suite 2; or 812-208-1916 or 812-208-3937.
