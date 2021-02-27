Today
Vigo County
• Hearts for Humanity food and hygiene drive, today and Sunday; Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St.; Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. 41; Salvation Army (weekdays), 234 S. Eighth St.; Terre Haute Ministries collecting rice, beans, packaged tuna and chicken, peanut butter, jelly, bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes; information, 812-249-9986.
Monday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Eagles Composite MTB Team coaches’ registration open; mountain biking practices start July 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; registration, ebarawskas@gmail.com.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Human Rights Day, 9 to 11 a.m., virtual, presented by Indiana State University; keynote speaker business and community leader Derek Rhodes, 9:25 a.m., “How to Change the World,” Creighton University Sustainability Director Nick McCreary, 10:25 a.m., “A Just Transition”; Zoom meeting, https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/92610588587.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
March 6
Vigo County
• Moose Lodge 1009 breakfast fundraiser, all-you-can-eat, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., at the lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
