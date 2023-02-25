Today

Greene County

Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival, Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area, 13540 W. County Road 400 South, Linton; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roy Clark Building, Humphreys Park, Linton; details, visitindiana.com.

Parke County

Parke County Maple Fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, 1472 N. U.S. 41, Rockville; details, visitindiana.com.

Vigo County

All-you-can-eat breakfast, $7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.

Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.

Vigo County Green Party meet and greet, 2 to 4 p.m., Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S. Seventh St.; masks requested and available; details, facebook.com/groups/vigogreens or greenpartyin.com.

Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.

Sunday

Vigo County

United Campus Ministries Chilifest, $12, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St.; details, thunitedcampusministries.org, 812-232-0186 or facebook.com/UCMTerreHaute; tickets, UCM, 321 N. Seventh St., and at door.

Monday

Vigo County

Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.

Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.

Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.

Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.

Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.

Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.

Tuesday

Vigo County

Woman’s Department Club Arts Department luncheon, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 645 Poplar St.; reservations, 812-235-3562.

Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must have referral number, bring ID; vouchers, 812-232-7628.

Bingo, cards 65 cents to $1, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.

Wednesday

Vigo County

Woman’s Department Club board meeting, 10 a.m., Room A1, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.

Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.

Thursday

Parke County

Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockville First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Market St.; details, 812-917-4970 or senioreducationministries@yahoo.com; registration required, 765-569-5356.

Vigo County

Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.

Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.

Friday

Vigo County

Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.

March 4

Vigo County

Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.

