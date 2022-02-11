Today (Saturday, Feb. 12)
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; volunteers trained through AARP Tax-Aide program to assist middle and low-income taxpayers; wear mask, bring last year's income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
• Cabin Fever reading program, ages 14+, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; get bookmarks at library, marshallillibrary.com or on Facebook, record books read; enter weekly gift card drawing, grand prize for most books read; details, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Guided ice hike, free, park entrance fee $7 per vehicle, $9 out-of-state, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Sunday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; four routes available, free boot spikes, need to lift legs to 90-degree angle; details, on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp; registration, turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962. -see paper, added 1/7/22 AG
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com. -Nov. 6, 13, 20; Dec. 4, 11, 18; 2022: Jan. 8, 22; Feb. 5, 19; March 5, 19; April 2, 16, 30 -updated 11/16/21 AG
• Heart Throb 5K, $20, 10 a.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; 5K/one-mile fun run/walk; supports YMCA's financial assistance program; sports drinks, water, coffee and chocolate treats after race; registration, heartthrob.itsyourrace.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Riley Lions Club Second Chance Prom, $25 advance, $30 at door, 7 to 10 p.m., The Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Drive. music by Jus Play N' Jayne Band; benefits Loyal Veteran's Battalion and Reach Services for Veterans; hors d'orvres, cash bar, door prizes, raffle items; tickets at Bliss Bridal, 2971 Erie Canal Road; Valley Group, 7205 Indiana 46 Suite 2; or 812-208-1916 or 812-208-3937.
Monday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Health Department Clinic closed for facilities improvement project, today to Feb. 22, 696 S. First St.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Wabash Valley Genealogical Society meeting, members free, membership $15, $20 per family, 6:30 p.m., online via Zoom; Deborah A. Abbott, PhD, on "Breaking the Brick Wall: Researching in Black and White, Finding the Enslaved and More"; membership and details, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Basic Life Support course, $25, noon to 4 p.m., Jasper Street Annex, Horizon Health, 15323 U.S. 150, Paris; recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give chest compressions, deliver ventilations, use of automated external defibrillator; for health care professionals and others who need to know CPR, other basic cardiovascular life support skills; details, srobison@myhorizonhealth.org; registration, MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children's area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• "The Goldman Project," $10, 8 p.m. today and Friday, Oakley Stage, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; on family relations, lingering legacy of Holocaust, catharsis of self-renewal; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours required for ages 12+; masks required; tickets, ctth.org.
Friday
Vigo County
• Sisters of Providence winter used book sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to Monday, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks and paperbacks including gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health and wellness, crafting; items by freewill donation; details, 812-535-2947 or lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Feb. 19
Parke County
• Guided ice hike, free, park entrance fee $7 per vehicle, $9 out-of-state, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Sunday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; registration, turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Beethoven & Brews, $20, $35 VIP, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Presents! chamber music concert; enjoy a brew while listening to some of Ludwig van Beethoven’s greatest pieces for small ensembles performed by THSO musicians; family-friendly, under age 21 allowed; masks required except when eating or drinking; tickets, thso.org or 812-242-8476.
• "The Goldman Project," $10, 8 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oakley Stage, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test required for ages 12+; masks required; tickets, ctth.org.
