Today
Clark County, Ill.
Cabin Fever reading program, daily except Sundays through Feb. 20, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Sunday
Vigo County
Woman’s Department Club Junior Department Club meeting and social time, 2 p.m., Indiana State University Student Recreation Center, 601 N. Sixth St.
Monday
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Vigo County
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Terre Haute Community Center, 127 W. Johnson Ave.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration recommended, 812-917-4970.
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, bring picture ID and utility bill; details, saterrehaute.org.
Bingo, cards 65 cents to $1, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes…,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 765-832-1973 or 1-877-223-6109.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CST, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Edgar County, Ill.
Health screenings, $25 for three, 7 to 9 a.m. CDT, Horizon Health Paris Clinic, 727 E. Court St.; appointments required; appointment and details, 217-466-4228.
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Dance marathon for Riley Hospital, 7 to 11 p.m., North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.; benefits Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.
Feb. 18
Clay County
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
Vigo County
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
