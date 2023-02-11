Today

Clark County, Ill.

Cabin Fever reading program, daily except Sundays through Feb. 20, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.

Vigo County

All-you-can-eat breakfast, $7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.

Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.

Sunday

Vigo County

Woman’s Department Club Junior Department Club meeting and social time, 2 p.m., Indiana State University Student Recreation Center, 601 N. Sixth St.

Monday

Vigo County

Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.

Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.

Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.

Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.

Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.

Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.

Tuesday

Vigo County

Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Terre Haute Community Center, 127 W. Johnson Ave.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration recommended, 812-917-4970.

Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.

Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, bring picture ID and utility bill; details, saterrehaute.org.

Bingo, cards 65 cents to $1, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.

Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes…,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.

Wednesday

Clark County, Ill.

Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.

Vermillion County

Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 765-832-1973 or 1-877-223-6109.

Vigo County

Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.

Thursday

Clark County, Ill.

Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CST, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.

Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.

Vigo County

Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.

Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.

Friday

Edgar County, Ill.

Health screenings, $25 for three, 7 to 9 a.m. CDT, Horizon Health Paris Clinic, 727 E. Court St.; appointments required; appointment and details, 217-466-4228.

Vigo County

Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.

Dance marathon for Riley Hospital, 7 to 11 p.m., North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.; benefits Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.

Feb. 18

Clay County

Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.

Vigo County

Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.

