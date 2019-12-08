Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. CST, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall.
Parke County
• Heartbreak Elvis concert, $10, under age 8 free, 7 p.m., Olde Bridgeton School; proceeds go to replace school gym floor; information, 765-548-2136.
Sullivan County
• Indiana Rail Road Santa Train, free, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Main Street and Judy Lane, Sullivan; information, facebook.com/IndianaRailRoad or on twitter @IndianaRailRoad.
Vigo County
• Papa John’s donating portion of sales to Catholic Charities, today to Dec. 31; use promo code “CCIND20” at papajohns.com for 20 percent off order.
• International Human Rights Day Death Penalty Convocation, noon, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; press conference 5:15 p.m.; march and vigil to federal courthouse, 921 Ohio St.; food 7 p.m., church; presented by Sisters of Providence; information, info@deathpenaltyaction.org or deathpenaltyaction.wixsite.com/federal.
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. today and Dec. 15, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Indiana State University School of Music holiday concert, $5 cash or check at door, 4 p.m., University Hall Theater, Bayh College of Education, 400 N. Eighth St., ISU; ISU Women’s Choir, University Chorale, Sycamore Singers, woodwind and brass ensembles, ISU voice faculty, David Mannell; information, 812-237-2768.
• Pictures with Santa Claus, 5 to 8 p.m. today and Dec. 14, Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; $1 per picture, one per family; information, 812-232-2727.
• “The Journey” progressive Christmas drama, free, 6 to 9 p.m. today to Sunday, outside First Christian Church, 1875 W. U.S. 40, Brazil; true story of Christmas, prophecy of the Messiah, Bethlehem marketplace, live animals.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. today to Saturday, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Pictures with Santa Claus, $1 per picture, 6 to 9 p.m., Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave; information, 812-232-2727.
• “Santa Paws” pet photo night, 6 to 9 p.m., Honey Creek Mall, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Free ear acupuncture, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, classroom, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100; performed by acupuncture detoxification specialist; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Community Teaching Kitchen, free, 6 to 7 p.m., Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; interactive cooking demonstration; registration, 812-462-3371 or chris128@purdue.edu.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “Be Light,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
• Santa’s Circus, $26 to $28, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St., Staunton; featuring Amelia Ladd, certified nurse practitioner, VNA and Hospice of the Wabash Valley; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Towne Park Assisted Living; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Coffee with a Cop, 9 a.m., free, Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. #2661; on scams, safety awareness, ask questions and learn more about police departments’ work; free refreshments; information, 812-232-0406.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Crosley Players annual Christmas Show, $10, $6 children, 7 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• U.S. Census Bureau representative taking applications, 11 a.m. to 2 :30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; information, 812-240-3554.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Vigo Invasives Management meeting, 5 p.m., Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, 219 N. 11th St.; information, Amber@sicim.info.
• Tracy Richardson’s CD release party, 6 to 8 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; information, traceyrichardsonmusic.com.
• Clothing and supply drive for Reach Veterans and Loyal Veterans Battalion, 6 to 9 p.m., Charlie’s Pub and Grub, 1608 Crawford St.; presented by Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Delta Zeta Chapter #3618; portion of food sales benefit veterans.
• “Greater Tuna,” $10, 8 p.m. today through Sunday, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, 812-232-7172 or ctth.org.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Ericka Yeley, doctor of veterinary medicine, presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Willowbrook Memory Support Residences, Effingham; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Ornament decorating with Santa’s elves, $5 per child, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; registration required, 812-232-0147.
Saturday
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Quail Forever Chapter 3115 youth bird hunt, 8 a.m., 2768 N. County Road 425 West, Brazil; information, 812-251-3636 or on Facebook.
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Daughters of the Nile (Shriner’s Ladies) Dinner Dancing Expo, $25, meet-and-greet 11 a.m., dinner at noon, performances 1 p.m., Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St.; information and reservations, 812-340-1550 or 812-234-6229.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room No. 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Daddy Daughter Dance, $45 per couple, 6 to 9 p.m., father figures with girls age 3 to 15, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; tickets, thchildrensmuseum.com/daddydaughterdance or 812-235-5548.
Dec. 15
Vigo County
• Children’s Classic Roll, $10, 1 to 5 p.m., Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Drive; includes one game and T-shirt; benefits Union Hospital Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund; registration, childrensclassicroll.eventbrite.com.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Holiday Pops concert, free, 1:30 p.m., 5500 Wabash Ave.; music by Rose Symphony Orchestra, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Chorus.
• “Greater Tuna,” $10, 2:30 p.m., Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, 812-232-7172 or ctth.org.
• Community Service of Lessons and Carols, free, 4 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; reception follows, great hall; child care provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.