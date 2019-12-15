Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. CST, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall.
Vigo County
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, noon to 2 p.m., 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Children’s Classic Roll, $10, 1 to 5 p.m., Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Drive; includes one game and T-shirt; benefits Union Hospital Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund; registration, childrensclassicroll.eventbrite.com.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Holiday Pops concert, free, 1:30 p.m., 5500 Wabash Ave.; music by Rose Symphony Orchestra, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Chorus.
• Book signing for “Moby Dick: Illustrated by Gilbert Wilson,” 2 p.m., Swope Art Gallery, 25 S. Seventh St.; by Editor Robert Elder; information, 812-238-1676, ext. 113, or nation@swope.org.
• “Greater Tuna,” $10, 2:30 p.m., Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, 812-232-7172 or ctth.org.
• Community Service of Lessons and Carols, free, 4 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; reception follows, great hall; child care provided.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• “Santa Paws” pet photo night, 6 to 9 p.m., Honey Creek Mall, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Get Powered with STREAM, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CST, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; hands-on activities; collaborate, build, experiment, create; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Tot Time: Spectacular Shapes, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Educational Heritage Association museum open, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School, 4226 West Old U.S. 40; high school reunion committees can borrow memorabilia; information, eha@vigoschools.org, 812-466-2187 or “EHAmuseum” on Facebook.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55+, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• U.S. Census Bureau representative taking applications, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, 812-240-3554.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Memory Café, free, 2 to 4 p.m., Havlik Center, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for those with early to moderate dementia and care partners to share, laugh, learn and remain socially connected; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2860 or kharich@spsmw.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Poetry Asylum poetry and prose night, write session 6 p.m. readings 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Baby Explorer: Sounds of the Season!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Wabashiki Full Moon Night Ride, $5 cash, 8 p.m., all ages, ages 13 and under with adult, Dewey Point Trailhead, Wabashiki Wetlands Trail, 110 E. National Ave., West Terre Haute; hybrids and mountain bikes recommended, helmets required, clear-lensed glasses suggested; bring light or headlamp for trail; snacks and water provided.
