Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. CST, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall.
Parke County
• Bridgeton Country Christmas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Dec. 8; Santa Claus at 1822 Case log cabin 1 to 3 p.m., shops with gifts, live music in 1878 barn, chicken and noodles at general store, Artisans’ Barn; information, 765-548-2136.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum open, museum admission $8, members free, noon to 5 p.m., 727 Wabash Ave.; ropes 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; information, thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Holiday country dance, free or donation, 2 to 5 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring snacks to share, drinks provided; information, 812-232-3245.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Santa Claus at Honey Creek Mall, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. today to Saturday, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Free ear acupuncture, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, classroom, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100; performed by acupuncture detoxification specialist; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 4 to 7 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Candy cane hunt, free, 5:30 p.m., ages 2 to 12, Oakley Playground, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
• Christmas in the Park kickoff, 6 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; holiday displays, Holiday Train rides, hot chocolate and cookies;
• Pictures with Santa Claus, $1 per picture, 6 to 9 p.m., Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave; information, 812-232-2727.
• “Santa Paws” pet photo night, 6 to 9 p.m., Honey Creek Mall, 3401 S. U.S. 41; free visits, photo packages for sale.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Noon Optimist Club Clothe-a-Child auction, 7 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets; Lincoln Town Car, Pontiac Grand Am, Ford Mustang, Saturn LS, appliances, autographed pictures, tools, auto detailing, furniture, food, toys; information, 812-239-6777.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Share-a-Meal, $12 advance, $15 at door, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner 4 to 7 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; silent auction, drive-thru available, business lunch delivery for six or more, dessert for donation; helps fund Meals on Wheels of Terre Haute; registration, mowth.org or 812-232-3878.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Roman Catholic Mass, noon, Robert Westrup Memorial Chapel, Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Indiana Arts Commission grant writing pizza party, free, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., conference room, Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open to all visual, theater, dance, music, literary artists; on IAC grant programs; information, 812-235-5007 or sherri@artsilliana.org; registration required, surveygizmo.com/s3/5321422/Grant-Writing-Pizza-Party-RSVP.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Friday
Clay County
• “The Journey” progressive Christmas drama, free, 6 to 9 p.m. today to Sunday, outside First Christian Church, 1875 W. U.S. 40, Brazil; true story of Christmas, prophecy of the Messiah, Bethlehem marketplace, live animals.
Parke County
• Bridgeton Country Christmas, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday; Santa Claus at 1822 Case log cabin 1 to 3 p.m., shops with gifts, live music in 1878 barn, chicken and noodles at general store, Artisans’ Barn; information, 765-548-2136.
Vigo County
• Miracle on 7th Street, 5 to 10 p.m., Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue; open-air marketplace, Miracle Christmas trees, gallery openings, holiday music, gingerbread house contest, shopping, meals; information, facebook.com/MiracleOn7thStreetTerreHaute or miracleon7thstreet.com.
• “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” children’s theater performance, $30, $20 under age 18, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Main Street Holly Days, Marshall; 40 vendors, 9 a.m. CST, Harlan Hall; breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m., First United Methodist; cookie walk, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s Church; Teddy Bear Workshop, $10, Marshall library, register at 217-826-2535; beer and wine, 11 a.m., Moe’s Liquors; holiday activities, courthouse; parade, 5 p.m., Archer Avenue; information, 217-826-9023 or on Facebook.
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Holy Rosary Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schelly Hall, 2597 N. Main St., Seelyville; local vendors, lunch, baked goods.
• Huron Christmas, $1.50 craft fee, 10 a.m., Dobbs Park, Dobbs Memorial Park, 5170 E. Poplar Drive; on Huron Christmas carol, oldest song translated from native language; information, 812-877-6007 or terrehaute.in.gov/departments/parks.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
• Miracle on 7th Street, noon to 9 p.m., Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue; open-air marketplace, Miracle Christmas trees, gallery openings, holiday music, gingerbread house contest, shopping, meals; information, facebook.com/MiracleOn7thStreetTerreHaute or miracleon7thstreet.com.
• Christmas Fun at the Woods, $5, ages 3 and under free, 1 to 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hayrides, Nativity dress-up, sing-alongs, storytelling, Guerin shrine tours, North Pole Zone with children’s activities, alpaca photos, Santa Claus; information, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org; tickets at door or Events. SistersofProvidence.org.
• Nevins Township Fontanet Action Community Team holiday dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., FACT Building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dressing, cranberry sauce, dessert, drinks; Santa Claus at event.
• Pictures with Santa Claus, 5 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday, Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; $1 per picture, one per family; information, 812-232-2727.
• Miracle on 7th Street Light Your Way Parade, 6 p.m., Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue; information, smwc.edu/light-way-christmas-parade or christmasparade@smwc.edu.
Dec. 8
Parke County
• Heartbreak Elvis concert, $10, under age 8 free, 7 p.m., Olde Bridgeton School; proceeds go to replace school gym floor; information, 765-548-2136.
Vigo County
• Hillbilly Christmas Show, $20 advance, $25 at door, 2 to 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; comedian Rick Reeder, music by Stacy Wagle Jr., hillbilly Santa; tickets, 812-208-0363 or 812-208-8058.
• Indiana State University School of Music holiday concert, $5 cash or check at door, 4 p.m., University Hall Theater, Bayh College of Education, 400 N. Eighth St., ISU; ISU Women’s Choir, University Chorale, Sycamore Singers, woodwind and brass ensembles, ISU voice faculty, David Mannell; information, 812-237-2768.
