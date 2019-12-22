Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. CST, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Friday
Vigo County
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
