Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Crawford County, Ill.
• Our Hometown Family Christmas Celebration by the Angela Lilly Trio, 6 p.m. CST, Highland Avenue Baptist Church, 400 W. Highland Ave. Robinson. Handicap accessible and free admission, doors open at 5 p.m. Details, www.angelalillytrio.com or call 618-563-4435.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Holy Rosary Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schelley Hall, U.S. 40, east of Seelyville traffic light; crafts and food, holiday shopping.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Pictures with Santa, free, 5 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday, Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 N. Fruitridge Ave.; presented by Terre Haute Parks Department; bring personal device to take photos, children must be accompanied by adult, can put letters for Santa in mailbox in front of Holiday House; details, 812-232-0147.
• Candlelit Holidays presented by Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, $5 to $55, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; featuring baritone Rick Vale and Terre Haute native and soprano Caroline Goodwin; tickets, thso.org or ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
• Indiana State University School of Music holiday concert, $5, 4 p.m., University Hall Theater, Bayh College of Education, 400 N. Eighth St., ISU; details, 812-237-2768; tickets at door, cash or check only.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Pictures with Santa, free, 6 to 9 p.m., Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 N. Fruitridge Ave.; bring personal device to take photos, children must be accompanied by adult; details, 812-232-0147.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation, Q&A session with meditation professional, 20 minutes of meditation practice; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
• Christmas in Killarney, $23 to $25, $20 to 22 ISU faculty and staff, $5 ages 2 to 12, ISU students free, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; world-class dancing, Irish dances, Christmas songs; masks required; details, hulmancenter.org; tickets, 877-ISU-TIXS, ticketmaster.com or at Hulman Center.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Dailey and Vincent’s “All I Want for Christmas is Y’all,” $35, $18 under age 18, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; masks required; tickets, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Counterpoints for a Cause, 6:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 1075 Fruitridge Ave.; Christmas concert presented by Terre Haute North Vigo High School Counterpoints choir; offering collected for Vigo County School Corp. Backpack program.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Dec. 11
Vigo County
• Vintage Runway Market, Christmas vendor event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Terre Haute Regional Airport; Christmas shopping from local small businesses, makers, artists, clothing boutiques, food, home décor.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• “Cash, the Killer and the King,” $15, $20 reserved, Boot City Opry, 11904 S. U.S. 41; journey to greatest era in rock ‘n’ roll music with music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash; tickets, 812-299-8521; general admission also at door.
