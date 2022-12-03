Today
Clay County
Sugar Ridge Pines open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Dec. 10, 2473 S. Indiana 59, Center Point; details, facebook.com/sugarridgepines, 812-835-5602 or 812-249-5272.
Parke County
Bridgeton Country Christmas, free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bridgeton National Historic District; details, bridgetonmill@gmail.com, 765-548-0106 or bridgetonindiana.com.
Vigo County
Holy Rosary annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schelley Hall, Holy Rosary, Indiana 40, east of Seelyville light; local vendors offering crafts,décor, etc.; lunch available.
Santa at The Meadows; noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; photos $20 for first sheet, other options available.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, 9 a.m. to dark rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Woman’s Department Club Christmas luncheon and honoring of past presidents, 11:45 a.m., Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale Lane; registrations required by Monday, 812-881-8073.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Pictures with Santa, 5 to 8 p.m. today and Monday, Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, 812-232-2727.
Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department Christmas Walk, free entry; 5 to 9 p.m., all ages, Fowler Park Pioneer Village, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; details, 812-462-3392 or Sean.Sluyter@vigocounty.in.gov, or vigoparks.org/programs.
Light Your Way Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Fifth Street to Ninth Street on Wabash Avenue; sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Miracle on 7th Street; sensory-friendly zone on Ninth Street between Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street.
“Joyful Holidays” by Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra with soprano Caroline Goodwin, $18 to $55, $5 to $11 child, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, thso.org.
Sunday
Clay County
Sugar Ridge Pines open, 1 to 5 p.m. today and weekday evenings by appointment, 2473 S. Indiana 59, Center Point; details, facebook.com/sugarridgepines, 812-835-5602 or 812-249-5272.
Parke County
Bridgeton Country Christmas, free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bridgeton National Historic District; art, gifts, crafts, decorations, local vendors, visit Santa 1 to 3 p.m., 1822 Case Log Cabin; details, bridgetonmill@gmail.com, 765-548-0106 or bridgetonindiana.com.
Vigo County
Farrington’s Grove Holiday Home Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Farrington’s Grove Historical District; silent auction, refreshments; tickets, farringtonsgrovehd.org.
A Collection of Carols, performance by the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College choirs, 3 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Jingle Jam, 4 to 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3050 E. Davis Drive; games,, Christmas show, MTP Kids Choir, pizza party, spread love of Jesus; register by searching for “Jingle Jam” on Eventbrite.com or visiting https://bit.ly/mtpjinglejam22.
Woman’s Department Club Junior Department Christmas party, meeting and social time, 5 p.m., White Pine Manor, 7831 Indiana 59, Brazil; donate money to adopt family.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 3:30 to 5 p.m. CST today to Friday, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Santa at The Meadows; 4 to 7 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; photos $20 for first sheet of 5x7s; other options available.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, 4 p.m. to dark rain or shine today to Friday, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Light Your Way Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue, east to Ninth Street; sensory-friendly zone at Cherry and Ninth streets; sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Miracle on 7th Street.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Christmas in the Park shelter decoration judging night, 6 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, 812-232-2727.
“A Christmas Carol,” $23 to $25, $20 to $22 ISU faculty/staff, $5 youth, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, hulmancenter.org or 877-478-8497.
Wednesday
Vigo County
Woman’s Department Club board meeting, 10 a.m., Room A1, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
American LaFrance Auxiliary meeting/Christmas party, 6:30 p.m., Olive Garden, 3820 S. US 41; bring clothing to donate to school-age children; contact Jamie Eley by Tuesday for reservations.
The Swingles: Together for the Holidays, $35, $30 RHIT faculty/staff and under age 18, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, hatfieldhall.com.
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CST, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; details, 812-917-4970 or senioreducationministries@yahoo.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Farrington Grove Chorale Community Service of Lessons and Carols, free, 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; child care available, reception follows in Great Hall.
Dec. 10
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
A Wildflower Christmas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 Poplar St., presented by the Wildflower Market; over 80 vendors, food, face painting, pictures with Santa; details, search “The Wildflower Market” on Facebook.
Christmas Fun at the Woods, $7, ages 3 and under free, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., various locations, start at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, visit spsmw.org/events, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
