Today
Vigo County
• Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. 6½ St.; walk-ins welcome, masks required; details, facebook.com/wheatclinic; appointments encouraged, mwmcth.org.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Virtual Women’s Advent Retreat, single women ages 18 to 42, 9 p.m. today and weekly through Dec. 28, Zoom videoconferencing app; download “Pray As You Go” app, pray-as-you-go.org or Google Play; listen to session, join Sisters of Providence on Zoom to discuss and pray; registration, WomensAdventRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org, 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo, 5:30 p.m.; regular bingo, 7.
• Christmas at The Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, free showings of cartoon “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., 5056 N. Lafayette St.; visit and message from Santa; four classic songs on the big screen by Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra; also sponsored by Union Health and Thompson Thrift.
