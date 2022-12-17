Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 9 a.m. CST to dark, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; pumpkins, straw, corn shocks, mums, miniature golf, kids’ digging area, train ride, corn maze; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Clay County
Sugar Ridge Pines open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Dec. 24, 2473 S. Indiana 59, Center Point; details, facebook.com/sugarridgepines, 812-835-5602 or 812-249-5272.
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
Vigo County
Santa at The Meadows; noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; photos $20 for first sheet of 5x7s; $5 each additional, 8x10, two 5x7s or eight wallets.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, 9 a.m. to dark rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Sunday
Clay County
Sugar Ridge Pines open, 1 to 5 p.m. today and weekday evenings by appointment, 2473 S. Indiana 59, Center Point; details, facebook.com/sugarridgepines, 812-835-5602 or 812-249-5272.
Vigo County
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, noon to dark rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 4 p.m. CST to dark today to Friday, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, 4 p.m. to dark rain or shine today to Friday, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Santa at The Meadows; 4 to 7 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; photos $20 for first sheet of 5x7s; $5 each additional, 8x10, two 5x7s or eight wallets.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CST, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Dec. 24
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Santa at The Meadows; noon to 5 p.m. today, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; photos $20 for first sheet of 5x7s; $5 each additional, 8x10, two 5x7s or eight wallets.
