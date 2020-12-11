Today
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; benefits local charities; details, 812-241-2943.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Virtual Women’s Advent Retreat, single women ages 18 to 42, 9 p.m. today and weekly through Dec. 28, Zoom videoconferencing app; download “Pray As You Go” app, pray-as-you-go.org or Google Play; listen to session, join Sisters of Providence on Zoom to discuss and pray; registration, WomensAdventRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org, 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
Dec. 19
Vigo County
• Mollie R Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. 6½ St.; walk-ins welcome, masks required; details, facebook.com/wheatclinic; appointments encouraged, mwmcth.org.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
