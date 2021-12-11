Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Vintage Runway Market, Christmas vendor event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Terre Haute Regional Airport; Christmas shopping from local small businesses, makers, artists, clothing boutiques, food, home décor.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Pictures with Santa, free, 5 to 8 p.m., Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 N. Fruitridge Ave.; presented by Terre Haute Parks Department; bring personal device to take photos, children must be accompanied by adult, can put letters for Santa in mailbox in front of Holiday House; details, 812-232-0147.
• “Cash, the Killer and the King,” $15, $20 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 S. U.S. 41; journey to greatest era in rock ‘n’ roll music with music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash; tickets, 812-299-8521; general admission also at door.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Water|Ways kids’ activity, free, 1 to 2 p.m., kindergarten to fifth grade, Water|Ways exhibit, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute; design and build water filtration system, explore how various materials catch waste; details, wabashriverscape.org/waterways or wabashriverscape@gmail.com; registration required, wabashriverscape@gmail.com.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Holiday Pops Concert, free, 1:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, RHIT, 5500 Wabash Ave.; orchestra, concert band, choir, jazz ensemble, combined finale; masks required; for more details, hatfieldhall.com.
• Community Service of Lessons and Carols, free, 4 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; follows traditional form of Christian worship celebrating birth of Jesus; Advent and Christmas scripture passages, Farrington Grove Chorale, hymns by congregation and choir; child care available; reception follows, Great Hall.
• Pictures with Santa, free, 5 to 8 p.m., Holiday House, Deming Park, 500 N. Fruitridge Ave.; bring personal device to take photos, children must be accompanied by adult; details, 812-232-0147.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-through off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes … ,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Christmas program, gymnasium, Turkey Run Elementary School, 1551 State Road 47, Marshall; kindergarten to second grade 1 p.m., grades three to five 1:45 p.m.
• Christmas concert by Parke Heritage High School and Parke Heritage Middle School bands and choirs, 7:30 p.m., high school cafetorium, 506 N. Beadle St., Rockville; take baked goods such as brownies, cookies, etc., to share.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CST, grades 7 through 12, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Christmas program, gymnasium, Rockville Elementary School, 406 Elm St.; kindergarten to second grade 1 p.m., third to fifth grade 1:45 p.m.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., a chance to discuss community issues, ask questions, voice concerns, learn more about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work in the neighborhoods, Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. Complimentary pie, coffee refreshments sponsored by Springhill Village.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• “Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine” (rated G), $16, $10 students and youth, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, Oakley Stage, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required, masks required; details, 812-232-7172; tickets, ctth.org or at ticket office.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Dec. 18
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• “Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine” (rated G), $16, $10 students and youth, 7:30 p.m. today, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oakley Stage, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required, masks required; details, 812-232-7172, ctth.org or ticket office.
