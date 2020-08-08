Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall SheCats softball tryouts, Big O Fields, 11570 N. 1700th St., Marshall; 14U, 9 a.m. CDT, 812-240-7257; 12U, 10:30 a.m., 812-243-9519; 16U and 18U noon, 812-298-4251 or 217-251-6799; arrive 15 minutes early; call/text for information or if unable to attend.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Salvation Army Stuff the Bus, today and tomorrow; support local children by donating school supplies, purchase and drop off requested items at front of store; information, #StuffTheBus on social media, @SAIndiana on Twitter; online purchases, Registry for Good wish list, SalvationArmyIndiana.org.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Read down library fines, daily through August, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Aug. 15
• Ouabache Land Conservancy Jackson-Schnyder Day, free, 9 to 11 a.m., Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; Wildflowers and Woods hike, seed crafts; remove invasive species, bring clippers, loppers and gloves; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org or on Facebook.
• Registration deadline for Purdue Extension Virtual Master Gardener Program, $150 for 15 classes, $25 off for first 15 Vigo applicants; Statewide Virtual Purdue EMG Basic Training 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 25-Dec. 15; County Connections 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; information, dgadeken@purdue.edu or 812-462-3371.
