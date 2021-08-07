Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Gathering at Linn Park, food for sale 6 p.m. CDT, performance by Battle Creek 7 p.m., Linn Park, 14 N. Mill St., east of downtown Martinsville; take lawn chairs; food from Linn Park Concessions and Sadie’s Restaurant; details, 217-232-3232.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Horizon Health Back-to-School Bang, free, 9 a.m. to noon CDT, John P. Allen Field, Edgar Street, Paris; free school supplies for first 500 school-aged children, interactive health and wellness expo, drive-through car seat safety check, free and reduced-cost car seats, games, giveaways, free photo booth, face painting, dunk tank, bounce house.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Hungarian Lodge summer rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; children’s clothing and toys, DVD players and flat screen TVs, household items, books, DVDs, glassware, Hungarian cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
• Tyler Christopher, Elvis impersonator, $22 reserved, $17 general admission, 3 and 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 U.S. 41 South; details, bootcityopry.com; reserved, 812-299-8521; general admission at Boot City Opry office, register area or at door.
• Terre Haute Community Band and Old Dam Community Band concerts, free, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; “The Olympic Spirit” program by THCB, and “To New Beginnings” by Terre Haute composer Jack Nesser; Old Dam Community Band with jazz and swing numbers; details, 812-535-6440 or 812-230-5739.
Sunday
Clay County
• “Marching Through the Galaxy,” Brazil Concert Band performance, 8 p.m. rain or shine, Forest Park, Brazil; selections from “Star Wars”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “McHale’s Navy,” “The Addams Family,” John Philip Sousa, Frank Ticheli, John W. Casto; Christmas in the Park serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers from Forest Park concession stand.
Sullivan County
• Artist open house/ reception, 1 to 3 p.m., Sullivan Area Art Guild, 16 S. Court St., Sullivan; 11 Wabash Valley Art Guild artists displaying more than 25 works of art during August; details, 812-243-1039.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., age 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6 p.m., using Zoom; featuring Daniel Lilienkamp on “Using Ortssippenbucher to Research Your German Ancestors”; membership required, $15, $20 family; membership and Zoom link, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Power Wheels Nationals, fundraiser for Chances and Services for Youth, 6 p.m., Wabash Valley Dragway; proceeds to be donated to CASY; kids age 2 and up race Electric Power Wheels vehicles down the track with heats by age group, a modified Power Wheel’s Race for all ages, and Pit Vehicle Race for adults with cash prizes awarded by age group. Details, call Alison Prose at 812-232-9735, or visit Honey Creek Collision or Wabash Valley Dragway on Facebook.
• Virtual Taizé service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring John Shepherd, doctor of veterinary medicine; lunch provided by Hutson Wood at Brazil; details, 812-917-4970 or senioreducationministries.org; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; featuring Kayla Deters, APRN, SBL Bonutti Clinic, Effingham; lunch provided by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System, Mattoon; details, senioreducationministries.org; registration required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Horizon Health Marshall Specialty Clinic open house, 4 to 6 p.m. CDT, 1006 S. Sixth St. (Route 1), Marshall; open every other Wednesday; occupied by staff from Horizon Health Pain Management Clinic, medical referral required, appointment 217-466-4226; meet team, learn more about services provided.
• “Beat the Sugar Blues” wellness workshop, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. CDT, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; with holistic health coach Larry Wetnight, on ending sugar cravings, changing relationship with sugar; registration, Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.net or 812-208-8433.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, take ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Rodney Wildman, registered polysomnographic technologist, registered sleep technologist; lunch provided by Sarah Bush Lincoln, Mattoon; details, senioreducationministries.org; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Aug. 14
Parke County
• Back-to-School Bash and clothing giveaway, Clothes Closet of Montezuma Christian Church, 1081 N. Jefferson St.; no limit, thousands of items available; details, facebook.com/Montezuma-Christian-Church or search “MCC FREE Clothing Closet.”
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Jackson-Schnyder Day hike, free, all ages, 10 a.m. to noon, Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; on Julius Trail across four-acre tallgrass prairie, Marion Trail to Crown Point; wear long pants, hiking boots or good tennis shoes; presented by Ouabache Land Conservancy; details, ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook or ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
