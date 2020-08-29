Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Read down library fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
• Online book reading of “Hezada! I Miss You” by Erin Pringle, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, Facebook Live event hosted by Casey Township Library; details, facebook.com/events/777719309723187; Facebook Live, facebook.com/erintpringle.
Clay County
• Bowling Green Old Settlers annual picnic antique tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., town square; weigh-in 5 to 6:30 p.m.; seating limited, take lawn chair, practice social distancing.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; use masks and sanitizer; Purdue Extension Local Food Days with food demonstrations, local food discussions; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.

Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 annual membership plus $5 session; 1 to 3:30 p.m. today, 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; lodge behind Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 orprovctr@spsmw.org.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies, 5:30 p.m., regular, 7.
Thursday
Crawford County, Ill.
• Inflammation and arthritis webinar, on Zoom video conferencing app, noon to 1 p.m. CDT; hosts Lincoln Trail College and University of Illinois Extension; details, iecc.edu/ltc; registration, contact LTC library, https://www.iecc.edu/ltc/student-life/library, 618-544-8657, ext. 1425, or bonelliv@iecc.edu.
Edgar County, Ill.
• First responder training, Horizon Health, $250, 6 to 10 p.m. CDT today and weekly through Oct. 27, Conference Room A, Horizon Health, 721 E. Court St., Paris; hybrid course, internet required, CPR and BLS certifications included; information, srobison@MyHorizonHealth.org; register, MyHorizonHealth.org/responder.
Friday
Vigo County
• Hobnob Harvest Market, today and Saturday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; vintage, handmade and boutique clothing vendors in village fair-style setting; information, hobnobmarket.com.
• Food for the Weekend, 11a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Sept. 5
Parke County
• Covered Bridge Art Gallery open art show, today to Sept. 27, 124 W. Ohio St., Rockville; information, rockvillecoveredbridgeartgallery.com or 765-569-9422.
