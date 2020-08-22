Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Historic National Road Yard Sale, dawn to dusk today and Sunday, all along U.S. 40; yard sales, food trucks, specialty stores, bed and breakfasts; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
Clay County
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits, gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee. Benefits local charities.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; use masks and sanitizer; Purdue Extension Local Food Days with food demonstrations, local food discussions; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Read down library fines, daily through August, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Friday
Clay County
• Fundraising dinner by Lady Volunteers of Staunton, $10 cash, $5 kid’s meal, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; limited seating for social distancing, call for curbside pickup; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls, desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade; pickup, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
• Bowling Green Old Settlers annual picnic, town square; Jonah fish fry, $10 large meal, $6 small meal, 4 to 8 p.m., drive-thru pickup only, large meals with three pieces of fish, small meals with one, each with choice of two sides, $2 extra fish; horse pull 7:30 p.m., limited seating, take chair, practice social distancing.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Aug. 29
Clay County
• Bowling Green Old Settlers annual picnic antique tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., town square; weigh-in 5 to 6:30 p.m.; seating limited, lawn chairs encouraged, practice social distancing.
