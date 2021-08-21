Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club annual tractor show, Clark County Fairgrounds; equipment displays, Kiddy Tractor Pull 10 a.m., Search the Straw 11 a.m., face painting, barrel train rides; ham and bean supper with cornbread, freewill offering, 5 p.m. CDT; tractor parade 2 p.m., silent auction; music 5 to 8 p.m.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Gardening program, free, 10 a.m. to noon, all ages, Indiana State University Community Gardens, 219 N. 11th St.; on composting, year-end gardening tasks, cover crops, tour, children’s activity, giveaways, drawing; dress for weather; registration, https://tinyurl.com/PHISH2021 or 812-232-0193, ext. 3.
Sunday
Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club annual tractor show, Clark County Fairgrounds; face painting, barrel train rides, quilt show, vendors, food from Rib Eye Shack, homemade ice cream; church service 8:30 a.m.; music noon to 3 p.m.; Car Cruise-In 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, 217-826-2244; T-shirts, hats, tractor and auger raffle.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Education Ministries, 4310 S. 11th St.; featuring Harish Kempegowda MD, Horizon Health, Paris, Ill.; lunch provided by Horizon Health; details, senioreducationministries.org; registration required, 812-917-4970.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clay County
• Kristine “Krissy” Weliever Memorial Golf Scramble Fundraiser, $50 per person, registration 11 a.m., start noon, Forest Park Golf Course, 1018 S. John Steele Drive, Brazil; benefits CRADLES of Clay County; includes lunch, green fees, cart; cash prizes, contests, mulligans, skins; registration, 812-841-1796 or asgoshen@msn.com.
• Dinner served by Staunton Lady Volunteers, $10, $5 children, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, garden salad, rolls, homemade desserts, coffee, lemonade, iced tea; details, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Aug. 28
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, 8 to 11 a.m., $6, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; proceeds to benefit local charities.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
