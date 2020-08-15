Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Read down library fines, daily through August, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Historic National Road Yard Sale, dawn to dusk today through Sunday, all along U.S. 40; yard sales, food trucks, specialty stores, bed and breakfasts; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Historic National Road Yard Sale, dawn to dusk today through Sunday, all along U.S. 40; yard sales, food trucks, specialty stores, bed and breakfasts; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
Vigo County
• Historic National Road Yard Sale, dawn to dusk today through Sunday, all along U.S. 40; yard sales, food trucks, specialty stores, bed and breakfasts; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
