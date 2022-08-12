Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• “August Oughtas: You Aren’t Done in the Garden Yet!” by Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association, free, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Building, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; details, wvmga.org or wabashvalleymastergardeners@yahoo.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Family and Friends seminar, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Conference Room A, lower level, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; for those who want to support person with mental health condition; lunch provided; registration, 317-509-7820 or namivigocounty24@gmail.com.
• Manning, Perkins, Mason and Camp Band jam session, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Monday
Sullivan County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 765-832-1973.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club Tractor Show, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall; games, food, music; details on Clark County Antique Power Club Facebook page.
• Marshall Farmers Market, 4 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, around Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave.; locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, fresh-baked goods, candles, dog treats, handmade crafts; city band concert follows; details and vendor application, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber.com/marshall-farmers-market.
Parke County
• Jonah fish fry; $11 three-piece fish meal, $6 two-piece fish meal for ages 10 and under; 4 to 7 p.m., Montezuma Community Building, 800 N. Jackson St.; desserts by donation; supports Parke Vermillion Community Pregnancy Center, 410 N. Erie St., Rockville; tickets, 765-592-1520, at pregnancy center or at door.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Aug. 20
Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club Tractor Show, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall; vendor booths 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT, Car Cruise In 2 p.m., live electric wire accident demonstration 1 p.m.; details on Clark County Antique Power Club Facebook page.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
