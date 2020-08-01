Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Elevate Praise worship with Sisters + Co, 7 p.m. CDT, Linn Park Amphitheater, 14 N. Mill St., Martinsville; bring lawn chairs; food for purchase 6 p.m., from Sadie’s Restaurant and Linn Park concessions.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Back to School Bang, Horizon Health Paris Clinic parking lot, drive-thru, 721 E. Court St., Paris, Ill.; free backpacks 9 to 11 a.m. CDT, filled with school supplies and health education materials for first 400 school-aged children; balloons, music; information, MyHorizonHealth.org.
Parke County
• Stuff the Truck school supply drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mike Alsop Chevrolet, 524 N. Lincoln Road, Rockville; items donated to North Central Parke schools; photos with Alsop Racing Team, Covered Dogs hot dog truck; need paper, adhesive bandages, modeling clay, socks, underwear, headphones/earbuds, gallon-sized plastic bags, backpacks, calculators, masks.
Vigo County
• Catholic Charities Christmas in July sock and underwear drive, today to Aug. 6; donate new socks or underwear, all sizes, especially for adults; donations in barrels at St. Benedict, St. Margaret Mary, St. Patrick Catholic churches; or Idle Creek, Lincolnshire-Woodshire, Woodridge, Stratford Hills, Colonial Park South.
• United Way Stuff the Virtual Bus, today to Aug. 7; help prepare local children for school by donating new supplies; information, 812-235-6287; donations, uwwv.org/school, select corporation of your choice.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Sunday
Clay County
• Brazil Concert Band German Musikfest, 8 p.m., Forest Park, Nabuca Drive, Brazil; works covering three centuries of German music; German meal served at concession stand by McKinley Hill Church; information, brazilconcertband.org.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Masks for small businesses and nonprofits and schools, Clark County; free non-surgical masks for businesses with fewer than 20 employees and Clark County nonprofits; from Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Release fund; request, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber@gmail.com.
• Read down library fines, daily through August, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Back-to-school supplies program; registration 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. today to Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday; Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; enter Eighth Street doors, no children inside; bring state ID or driver’s license, copy of utility bill, social security cards for those over 18, birth certificates for 18 and under; information, 812-232-4081, ext. 17, or saterrehaute.org.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Vigo County Green Party virtual meeting, 6 p.m., on Zoom, contact vigo@greenpartyin.com or 812-263-0441 for details; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• River City Art Association 12th annual Juried Exhibition reception, 6 to 8 p.m., lobby, First Financial Bank, Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue; awards ceremony 6:30 p.m.; on display through Aug. 27; information, TheGoldenFrame53@gmail.com or 812-232-0048.
• Pop-up concert and outdoor movie, $15 including Butler’s Pantry movie snack pack and free drink, entertainment 8 p.m., movie at 9, The Red Barn at Sycamore Farms, 5001 E. Poplar Drive; live musical performance, showing of “Charade!” starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn; bring blanket or lawn chair; tickets, the-butlers-pantry.square.site/movie-night-august-7th.
