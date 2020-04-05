The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Blood drives, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Terre Haute Regional Airport, 581 S. Airport St.; and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., mobile donation center, Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6½ St., Indiana University Medical School—Terre Haute; presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; ages 17 and older in good health with photo ID, age 16 with parental consent; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., auditorium, West Vigo High School, 4590 W. Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute; presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; ages 17 and older in good health with photo ID, age 16 with parental consent; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
