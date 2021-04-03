TodayVigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Drawing for double water filter, Wabash reTHink Inc., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 608 N. 13th St.; $10 entry, get reTHink coffee mug or water bottle while supplies last; also $10 gift card with purchase over $50 through April 25, free seeds with any purchase through April 30 while supplies last; registration at store, 812-814-3009 or bethechange@wabashrethinks.com.
MondayVigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
WednesdayVigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
ThursdayParke County
• Strengthening Families Program; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, and Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 29; parents and ages 10-14, Rockville First Baptist Church, 1250 S. U.S. 41; recognize importance of families, encourage communication, prevent violence; registration, 765-569-3176 or wrigh509@purdue.edu, or 765-492-5330 or lbouslog@purdue.edu.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
FridayVigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
SaturdayCrawford County, Ill.
• Crawford County United Way Chili Cook-Off, 6 to 8 p.m. CDT; around square in Robinson; samples for freewill donations, donate to vote; teams provide tent, table, slow cooker or similar, ladles, napkins, decorations; to register, bshimer@unitedwayofcrawfordcountyil.org, or call or text 618-562-8703.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; 812-235-5401.
