Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; wear mask, bring last year’s income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Easter events, 1 to 5 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; pictures with the Easter Bunny, Holiday House, bring camera; Bunny Express train ride, $1 per person.
• Terre Haute Bird Festival, free, 1 to 5 p.m., Dobbs Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.; Mark Booth with birds of prey; hummingbird board game; talks on endangered whooping cranes, Wabash Valley Birding Guide; hikes led by expert birders; free kids’ crafts; details, 812-877-1095 or wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m., Stacy Wagle and the Boys.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Easter events, 1 to 5 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; pictures with the Easter Bunny, Holiday House, bring camera; Bunny Express train ride, $1 per person.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation, Q&A session with meditation professional, 20 minutes of meditation practice; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery,” $15, event 1:30 to 3 p.m., virtually via Zoom or at Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hosted by Sisters of Providence; registration, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
April 9
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m. ages 2 to 4, 2:30 p.m. ages 5 to 10, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; park open 1 p.m., parking available; prize eggs hidden in every age group, information and goodie bags from community agencies; Bunny Express train ride, $1 per person, 1 to 5 p.m.; details, 812-232-0147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.