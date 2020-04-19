The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Monday
Vigo County
• Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Banquet Room, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; presented by American Red Cross.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, gym concession area, North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.; presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; ages 17 and older in good health with photo ID, age 16 with parental consent; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
