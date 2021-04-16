Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
Monday
Vigo County
• “‘Zoom’ into effects of the ‘COVID Recession,’” 5 to 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at tinyurl.com/zoominginoncovid; with John Conant and Robert Guell, Indiana State University economics professors; Rev. Drew Downs, pastor, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Austin Guoli, staff counselor, ISU Student Counseling Center; information, 812-237-3773 or 812-232-0186.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth; phone, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Connie Rhoads, licensed clinical social worker; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Horizon Health, Paris, Ill.; reservations required, 765-832-1973.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Vigo County Eagles Composite MTB Team registration open; mountain biking practices start July 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; registration, ebarawskas@gmail.com.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Hobnob Hoopla! Market, $10, ages 12 and under free, 4 to 8 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; indoor/outdoor market, vintage and handmade pieces, live music, giveaways, photo areas, food, cash bar, free parking, visit Saturday no extra charge; tickets at gate or hobnobmarket.com.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
April 24
Vigo County
• Wabash Avenue Dream Cruise, 9 a.m., start at New Life Fellowship Church parking lot, 7849 Wabash Ave., East Glenn; classic car cruise along Wabash Avenue, about14 miles round trip; to relive and recreate nostalgic heydays of ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s; information, blancdl@aol.com, 812-230-1087 or 812-249-2289.
• Hobnob Hoopla! Market, $5, ages 12 and under free, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; indoor/outdoor market, vintage and handmade pieces, giveaways, photo areas, food, cash bar, free parking; tickets at gate or hobnobmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Hungarian Lodge cabbage roll drive-thru event, 4 to 6 p.m., Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; $10 dinner of stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans; $15 dinner with two sides, two cabbage rolls, $5 cabbage roll; enter from North 22nd Street, exit onto Linden Street; ethnic cookbooks for sale; handmade cat and dog figures, $10 kit, $15 finished, $25 pair.
• Walk MS: Move Forward Your Way, virtual; walk with family around neighborhood, gather team or friends for socially distanced stroll through park; use Walk MS on Demand online experience to make a virtual “I Walk For” bib, https://nmss.6connex.us/event/walkMS/login; information, fundraisingsupport@nmss.org; registration, walkMS.org or 855-372-1331.
