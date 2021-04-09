Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• Crawford County United Way Chili Cook-Off, 6 to 8 p.m. CDT; around square in Robinson; samples for freewill donations, donate to vote for pre-event Blast-Off Award, Taster’s Choice Award, Spirit Award; teams provide tent, table, slow cooker or similar, ladles, napkins, decorations; registration, bshimer@unitedwayofcrawfordcountyil.org, or call or text 618-562-8703.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6 p.m., using Zoom; speaker Jacob Eubanks, “Mason and Dixon’s Survey: Genealogical Implications of Changing Boundaries”; membership required, $15, $20 family; membership and Zoom link, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Registration deadline for Swamp Stomp Race, event Saturday, hosted by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; one-mile fun run, $15, 9:45 a.m.; five-mile run and four-mile walk, $20, 10 a.m.; wear mask unless actively participating in race, no race-day registration, each participant receives T-shirt; registration, wvrr.org/swamp-stomp.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Registration deadline for Eating for Energy, free workshop, event 5:30 p.m. CDT April 22, Family Fitness Zone, 1308 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; have more energy during day, sleep better at night, separate fact food from fiction, step-by-step action plan; presented by Larry Wetnight, holistic health and nutrition coach; registration, Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.net or 812-208-8433.
• Longview Bank and Trust grand opening and ribbon cutting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT, 1408 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; ribbon cutting 11 a.m., followed by open house/lunch catered by Spud’s Grub, giveaways, prize drawings with grand prize of large Yeti cooler; information on Facebook, longviewbt.com or 217-826-1110.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Come and Zoom retreat: Living the Mission of God, free, 7 to 9 p.m. today and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, virtual, single Catholic women ages 18 to 42; see life as Sister of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, deepen understanding of God’s call; registration, events.sistersofprovidence.org, or call or text 361-600-9505.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
