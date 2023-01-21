A selection of artwork created by Kari Rajkumar will be on display at the Outreach Gallery housed in the Cafeteria of Regional Hospital located at 3901 S. Seventh St. in Terre Haute. The show is scheduled to run from mid-Jan until mid-April, 2023. The cafeteria’s regular hours are: seven days a week, 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Door 17 is the nearest outside entrance to the cafeteria.
Rajkumar is a primarily self-taught artist living and working in the Wabash Valley area. She works in graphite, pastel, oils and sometimes a bit of charcoal or watercolor just for fun. In all her portraits, she wishes to highlight qualities of the subject that capture and hold her attention the longest. She credits a deep love of nature, color and history as strong influences.
To learn more about Rajkumar and view more of her work, visit her website at www.karirajkumar.com.
