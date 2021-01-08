Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• Cabin Fever Reading Program, through Feb. 27, ages 14 and older, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave., Marshall; record books read, enter for gift card drawings, grand prize; information, facebook.com/MarshallPLib, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 fundraiser, all-you-can-eat breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., in the lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave. For $6, biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee. Proceeds to support local charities.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Mindful Me, free, online via Zoom, 10:30 a.m. CDT, presented by Marshall Public Library; mindfulness concepts, virtual activity; registration, facebook.com/MarshallPLib or facebook.com/UIExtension.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
