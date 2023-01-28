The Sisters of Providence are inviting book lovers to check out their annual Winter Used Book Sale from Feb. 17 to 20.
Times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. The sale will take place in the Foley Room, located across the hall from Linden Leaf Gifts, inside of the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
“This is a very popular event,” Linden Leaf Gifts Manager Ryan Sheehy said. “The book sale always creates much interest. We have a lot of books that will be available. There is a vast amount of everything.”
Categories of hardbacks and paperbacks include gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health and wellness books, crafting and more.
Items are not pre-priced, but freewill donations are appreciated.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
For more information, call 812-535-2947 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.