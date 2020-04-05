The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding almost $49 million to help state and tribal governments encourage private landowners to allow public access to their land for hunting, fishing and other wildlife-dependent recreation. Indiana will receive $750,000 this year through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.
“We are excited to bring VPA-HIP funds and the partnership with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources – Division of Fish and Wildlife to Indiana. Our local economies will benefit from the expansion of wildlife-dependent recreation opportunities resulting from this program,” said acting Indiana NRCS State Conservationist Mike Cox.
Over the three-year grant period, DFW will leverage VPA-HIP funds to enroll 10,000 acres of private land strategically targeted throughout the state into an existing public access program in Indiana. The Access Program Providing Land Enhancements will provide an opportunity to expand outdoor recreational activities such as gamebird, waterfowl, turkey, deer and small game hunting for Indiana urban, rural, resident and non-resident citizens alike. The APPLE program will be focused on ensuring quality habitat is available on all enrolled parcels of land. A minimum of 20 percent of each enrolled parcel will be required to provide quality wildlife habitat at the time of enrollment. Existing wildlife habitat will be considered if it was previously implemented through USDA programs or meets NRCS Conservation Practice Standard requirements.
VPA-HIP funds will be available to landowners who provide public access for various hunting seasons within identified focal regions. APPLE applications will be prioritized based on parcel size, percentage of parcel consisting of wildlife habitat and outdoor activity selections. Landowner and recreational users will be surveyed throughout the three-year time period to evaluate program success and economic impacts to local and state economies.
Fore more information about VPA-HIP, visit: https://bit.ly/2Jzf310. For more information about Indiana NRCS and other technical and financial assistance available through conservation programs, visit www.in.nrcs.usda.gov or contact a District Conservationist at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/in/contact/local/.
