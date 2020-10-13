Now through Oct. 27, the University Art Gallery is host to the culminating exhibitions of three Master of Fine Arts candidates for the Department of Art and Design at Indiana State University.
Candidates Zhengyun Guo, Samantha Osborne and Julia Reich will share details about their work on display during a virtual reception at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Visit indstate.edu/cas/uag for the Zoom link to attend and join the conversation.
University Art Gallery is in the Landini Center for Performing & Fine Arts, Room 105, at 300 N. Seventh St. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The exhibitions are free and open to the community. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Those unable to view exhibitions in person can arrange a personal virtual tour. Email alexandra.chamberlain@indstate.edu or call 812-237-3787 to set up a time to explore gallery spaces through a video chat during open hours.
