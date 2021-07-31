Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is partnering with Public Vet to provide financial assistance to area individuals wishing to spay/neuter their cats.
Surgeries offered at low-cost spay/neuter clinics in Vigo and Vermillion/Parke counties will be provided by appointment only. Rates are $40 for feral and free-roaming cats and $80 for owned cats.
Aug. 7 openings in Terre Haute are filled. For future Terre Haute dates and an Aug. 6 appointment at a Vermillion/Parke clinic visit www.pub.vet.
Also visit www.PetFriendlyServices.org/.
Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is a statewide animal welfare organization whose mission is to eliminate the euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs through financial assistance, education and advocacy. It receives no government funding and relies on donors, grants, fundraising and funds from the Pet Friendly Specialty License Plate. With support from Pet Friendly Services, discounts are available for cases with demonstrated financial need.
Public Vet is a mobile veterinary clinic that focuses on at-risk communities in need of affordable spay/neuter surgeries and essential care for animals.
